Raiders' Lamarcus Joyner: Considered week-to-week
Joyner is considered week-to-week after pulling an undisclosed muscle in Thursday's 26-24 victory over the Chargers, Jerry McDonald of the Bay Area News Group reports.
Given that the game was Thursday night, Joyner will have a couple extra days to rest ahead of the Raiders' Week 11 matchup with the Bengals. Fellow safety Karl Joseph (foot) also came out of the game with an injury and is expected to miss significant time, so the team could be stretched thin at safety going forward. Curtis Riley, Erik Harris, D.J. Swearinger, and even Dallin Leavitt could potentially see some extended work in the secondary as a result.
