Joyner (hamstring) was estimated to be a non-participant on Wednesday's injury report, but coach Jon Gruden said he's "hopeful" the veteran safety will be able to play this week, Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Joyner didn't play Week 11 versus the Bengals with what was described as a significant hamstring injury, so Gruden may simply be expressing some coach's optimism. D.J. Swearinger and Curtis Riley both saw sizable workloads in his absence and figures to do so again should Joyner remain sidelined Sunday against the Jets.