Joyner (thigh) is active for Sunday's game against the Broncos.
Joyner missed two straight practices to begin the week before logging a limited session Friday, but he'll be available for the Raiders' regular-season finale. The veteran safety stands to handle his usual rotational role in Las Vegas' secondary.
