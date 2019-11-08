Play

Joyner exited Thursday's 26-24 win over the Chargers with an undisclosed injury, Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Joyner was hurt during the Chargers' final offensive drive, and coach Jon Gruden said following the win he's worried about Joyner's injury. The 28-year-old safety made seven tackles before leaving the contest, and he'll have an extended rest period before Week 11's clash against the Bengals.

