Raiders' Lamarcus Joyner: Leaves late with injury
Joyner exited Thursday's 26-24 win over the Chargers with an undisclosed injury, Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Joyner was hurt during the Chargers' final offensive drive, and coach Jon Gruden said following the win he's worried about Joyner's injury. The 28-year-old safety made seven tackles before leaving the contest, and he'll have an extended rest period before Week 11's clash against the Bengals.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 9 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 10 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 10 QB Preview: Stars return
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 10, including...
-
Week 10 TE Preview: Replacing Engram
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 10 at tight end, including how...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Trade Values Chart
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...