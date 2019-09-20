Play

Joyner (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings.

Joyner was not listed on Oakland's injury report Wednesday and Thursday, but he popped up as a limited participant in practice Friday. If Joyner were to miss any time, Curtis Riley and Erik Harris would likely be bound for key roles in the Raiders' secondary.

