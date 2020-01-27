Play

Joyner posted 49 tackles and three pass breakups over 14 games in 2019.

Joyner signed a four-year, $42 million ticket last March, but the Raiders still spent a first-round pick on Johnathan Abram (shoulder) and brought Eric Harris aboard as well. The 29-year-old Joyner could have competition for a starting role in 2020 if the team brings back Karl Joseph (foot), whose injury recovery timeline is still unclear.

