Coach Jon Gruden hinted that Joyner may play slot cornerback rather than safety, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.

The Raiders don't have a great alternative to start alongside Karl Joseph at safety, so they may use Joyner at different spots in the base defense and nickel/dime packages. The 2014 second-round pick is joining Oakland on a four-year, $42 million contract after starting 27 games at free safety for the Rams the past two seasons. Given his reliable work in coverage, Joyner should be an asset to the defense wherever he lines up, though Joseph is the better bet for high-end IDP production.