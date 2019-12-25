Play

Joyner (calf/quad) did not practice Wednesday, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Joyner exited last weekend's game against the Chargers due to a calf injury. While it's not a great sign that he isn't able to practice, Joyner at least has a chance to prove his health Thursday and Friday in advance of Sunday's season finale against Denver.

