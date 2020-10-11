Joyner exited Sunday's game against the Chiefs with a hamstring injury, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports.
Joyner sustained the injury during the first quarter and is questionable to return. Amik Robertson likely will have a larger role in his absence.
More News
-
Raiders' Lamarcus Joyner: Good to go versus Chiefs•
-
Raiders' Lamarcus Joyner: Suffers rib injury•
-
Raiders' Lamarcus Joyner: Makes 49 tackles in 2019•
-
Raiders' Lamarcus Joyner: Ready to roll•
-
Raiders' Lamarcus Joyner: Still injured on practice estimate•
-
Raiders' Lamarcus Joyner: Sustains calf injury•