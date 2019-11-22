Play

Joyner (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets, Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Joyner is officially considered questionable, but coach Jon Gruden didn't offer much optimism that the veteran safety will be able to play. D.J. Swearinger and Curtis Riley both figure to see increased workloads if Joyner misses his second straight contest.

