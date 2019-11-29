Raiders' Lamarcus Joyner: Ready to rock
Joyner (hamstring) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.
Joyner logged a trio of limited practices this week, and he's set to retake the field after a two-game absence. Expect the 29-year-old safety to reprise his usual starting role in Oakland's secondary versus Kansas City on Sunday.
