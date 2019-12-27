Play

Joyner doesn't carry an injury designation heading into the season's final game against the Broncos, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

Joyner was upgraded to a full practice Friday after managing calf and quadriceps injuries that he sustained in Week 16's game against the Chargers. Now that he's officially healthy, he's expected to handle his usual starting safety role in a must-win game for the Raiders.

