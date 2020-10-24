Joyner (hamstring) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game versus the Buccaneers.
Joyner pulled up lame in the Week 5 win over the Chiefs, but after staying on the practice field all week, he's been deemed good to go. He has a tough test ahead with the Buccaneers coming to town, as both Mike Evans and Chris Godwin are healthy. Joyner's been sturdy in coverage this year, however, letting up a 91.2 passer rating and just one touchdown when targeted.
