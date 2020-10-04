site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Raiders' Lamarcus Joyner: Suffers rib injury
RotoWire Staff
Oct 4, 2020
Joyner was forced out of Sunday's game versus the Bills with a rib injury.
Joyner left the game in the first half, depleting the secondary further since rookie cornerback Damon Arnette (thumb) was placed on IR this week. For the time being, Amik Robertson will slot in at cornerback opposite Trayvon Mullen.
