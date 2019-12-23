Play

Joyner won't return to Sunday's game against the Chargers after suffering a calf injury.

Joyner made two solo tackles before leaving the contest. Curtis Riley and Dallin Leavitt should both be in line for upticks in usage while Joyner's on the sidelines.

