Raiders' Lamarcus Joyner: Will not play Week 11
Joyner (hamstring) has been declared out for Sunday's game against the Bengals.
Joyner's injury was deemed significant when it happened in Week 10's Thursday night contest with the Chargers, so it's no surprise that he'll sit out. Curtis Riley and D.J. Swearinger are the likely candidates to take over in the banged-up Raiders' secondary.
