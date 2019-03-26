Jones is signing with the Raiders, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

The 2013 fourth-round pick had a lengthy run as the backup quarterback in Pittsburgh, making five starts in five years before he was unseated by Joshua Dobbs and Mason Rudolph during the 2018 preseason. Jones spent a couple weeks with the Jaguars in November and now will head to Oakland to compete against Mike Glennon and Nathan Peterman for the backup job behind Derek Carr.

More News
Our Latest Stories