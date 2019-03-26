Raiders' Landry Jones: Joining Gruden in Oakland
Jones is signing with the Raiders, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
The 2013 fourth-round pick had a lengthy run as the backup quarterback in Pittsburgh, making five starts in five years before he was unseated by Joshua Dobbs and Mason Rudolph during the 2018 preseason. Jones spent a couple weeks with the Jaguars in November and now will head to Oakland to compete against Mike Glennon and Nathan Peterman for the backup job behind Derek Carr.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Gronk spikes career and retires
Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement Sunday after nine seasons in the...
-
Hunt, Chubb Fantasy outlooks
The Browns' controversial decision to add Kareem Hunt will pay off in the second half of the...
-
Tate a bust for Big Blue
Once upon a time, Golden Tate was a reliable Fantasy starter. But that was before he landed...
-
Coleman heads west to the 49ers
Tevin Coleman reunites with Kyle Shanahan, and it spells trouble for the 49ers' running backs...
-
Peterson sticks with Redskins
Washington recoupled with Adrian Peterson, potentially forming a potentially potent run game...
-
Raiders add Williams to new WR corps
The Raiders passing attack has been overhauled with the additions of Antonio Brown and Tyrell...