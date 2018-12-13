Raiders' Lee Smith: Added to injury report
Smith was limited during Thursday's practice due to a back injury.
Smith was a new addition to the Raiders' injury report Thursday after practicing in full Wednesday, though his back issue doesn't appear to be too severe. If he's unable to go Sunday against the Bengals, however, Derek Carrier could see additional reps behind starting tight end Jared Cook.
More News
-
Raiders' Lee Smith: Adds another touchdown reception•
-
Raiders' Lee Smith: Notches first TD since 2015•
-
Raiders' Lee Smith: Collects 39 receiving yards•
-
Raiders' Lee Smith: Catches three passes against Browns•
-
Raiders' Lee Smith: Has yet to be targeted•
-
Raiders' Lee Smith: Re-signs with Raiders•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 15 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 15 Game Previews
Dave Richard gives start and sit calls for every game on the Week 15 schedule, starting with...
-
Week 15 things to know
It's a wild week at quarterback, the Vikings may have a new offense, and there are a few offenses...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dalvin Cook hasn't given you what you wanted from him this season, but he still has a chance...