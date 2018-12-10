Smith caught his lone target for a three-yard touchdown in Sunday's 24-21 win over the Steelers.

Smith's second score in as many weeks put the Raiders ahead of the Steelers with just over five minutes to play during Sunday's tilt. Fellow tight end Jared Cook exploded for over 100 yards receiving again, but both Smith and Derek Carrier were able to vulture touchdown receptions. Smith's streak of finding the end zone may very well come to an end in Week 15 against the Bengals, but he should continue to provide the Raiders with real-life value as a blocker.

More News
Our Latest Stories