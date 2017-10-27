Raiders' Lee Smith: Avoids injury designation
Smith (knee) was a full practice participant Friday and won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Bills.
Smith started the week with a pair of limited practices, but his full participation Friday helped avoid the questionable tag. The 29-year-old should retain his role as the Raiders' secondary tight end against the Bills.
