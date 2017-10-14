Play

Smith (knee) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Chargers.

Smith started the week not practicing but was a full participant Friday to avoid the questionable tag. The 29-year-old should resume his role as the Raiders' secondary tight end behind Jared Cook.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: New England Patriots at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Week 6 QB Rankings

    We're not worried about Tom Brady's shoulder. Check out what our trio of experts have to s...

  • NFL: New England Patriots at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Week 6 RB Rankings

    How should we view the Saints' backfield? Check out what our experts have to say for Week...

  • NFL: New England Patriots at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Week 6 WR Rankings

    Is Mike Evans someone you should consider sitting in Week 6? Check out our expert rankings...