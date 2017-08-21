Raiders' Lee Smith: Draws start in second preseason contest
Smith caught two passes on as many targets for 25 yards and a touchdown during Saturday's preseason loss to the Rams.
Smith started alongside fellow tight end Jared Cook, who caught just one pass for 16 yards while playing five more snaps. Since Smith is primarily used as a blocker, don't expect him to outproduce Cook on a regular basis, as the latter figures to serve as one of quarterback Derek Carr's top targets behind Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree.
