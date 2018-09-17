Smith was on the field for 22 offensive snaps in Sunday's 20-19 loss to the Broncos, but he remains without a single target through the first two weeks of the regular season.

Smith continues to fill in as a blocker behind starting tight end Jared Cook, as the former has yet to see a single target from Derek Carr. Fellow backup TE Derek Carrier has recorded three receptions for 25 yards on four targets in two games.