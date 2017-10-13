Raiders' Lee Smith: Limited Thursday
Smith (knee) was able to participate at Thursday's practice in a limited role.
Smith was a non-participate Wednesday, so he is seemingly moving in the right direction. Clive Alford could potentially see some work in two-tight end sets opposite Jared Cook should Smith be unable to go for Week 6.
