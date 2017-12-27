Smith caught two passes on three targets for 16 yards in Monday's 19-10 loss to the Eagles.

Smith notched a season high with 44 snaps in Week 16, while fellow tight end Jared Cook had been limited earlier in the week by a wrist injury. Smith, who is used primarily as a blocker, could see additional targets in Week 17 as well if Cook were to suffer any sort of setback. Smith's ceiling remains severely limited, however, having caught just eight passes for 76 yards on 11 targets in 15 games this season.