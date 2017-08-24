Raiders' Lee Smith: Misses third consecutive practice
Smith missed his third consecutive practice due to an undisclosed reason on Thursday, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
The reason for Smith's absence in practice throughout the week is unclear, while there's also no indication regarding the severity of the issue. It appears unlikely he'll be able to play in Saturday's preseason matchup against the Cowboys, which would increase the roles of Clive Walford and Gabe Holmes behind starter Jared Cook.
More News
-
Raiders' Lee Smith: Draws start in second preseason contest•
-
Raiders' Lee Smith: Returns to action•
-
Raiders' Lee Smith: Expects to be healthy for offseason program•
-
Raiders' Lee Smith: Placed on IR•
-
Raiders' Lee Smith: Suffers season-threatening injury Sunday•
-
Raiders' Lee Smith: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Follow our 12-team PPR mock draft LIVE
Our CBS Sports staff is taking part in a 12-team PPR mock draft, and you can follow all the...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Julian Edelman and Derek...
-
Can Carson star for Seattle?
Chris Carson wasn't on Fantasy radars to open training camp, but he's opened some eyes. Dave...
-
Luck's injury a concern for Hilton
Andrew Luck (shoulder) might not be ready for Week 1, and there's a report he could be out...
-
Podcast: Live mock; Gillislee's value
Need to get ready for a draft this weekend? Follow along as we complete a 12-team draft on...
-
Takeaways: Two quality QBs
The standout performances from the second week of the preseason -- for better or worse -- involve...