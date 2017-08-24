Smith missed his third consecutive practice due to an undisclosed reason on Thursday, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

The reason for Smith's absence in practice throughout the week is unclear, while there's also no indication regarding the severity of the issue. It appears unlikely he'll be able to play in Saturday's preseason matchup against the Cowboys, which would increase the roles of Clive Walford and Gabe Holmes behind starter Jared Cook.