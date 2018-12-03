Smith caught a one-yard touchdown pass on his lone target during Sunday's 40-33 loss to the Chiefs.

The Chiefs left Smith wide open in the end zone after the Raiders lined up in goal-line formation on the one-yard line during their fourth-quarter comeback attempt. Smith, who is primarily used as a blocking tight end behind starter Jared Cook, secured his first score since 2015. He's now caught at least one pass in three straight games, but shouldn't foster attention from a fantasy perspective while Cook is healthy.

