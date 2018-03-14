Raiders' Lee Smith: Re-signs with Raiders
Lee re-signed with the Raiders on a three-year contract Wednesday, Matt Schneidman of the Mercury News reports.
Just a day after Oakland signed fellow tight end Derek Carrier, the team brings back it's top blocking tight end from a season ago in Lee. Carrier also projects as a blocking specialist, so Jared Cook remains the Raiders' most legitimate receiving threat from the position.
