Smith (ankle) was active for last Saturday's preseason game against the Cardinals.

Smith, who was plagued by an ankle injury for most of last season, served as one of the team's reserve tight ends Saturday and caught one pass for six yards. He's expected to play behind both Jared Cook and Clive Walford this season in Oakland.

