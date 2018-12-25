Raiders' Lee Smith: Scoring streak ends
Smith wasn't targeted in the passing game Monday in the Raiders' 27-14 win over the Broncos.
Smith entered the Monday night matchup with touchdowns in the three straight contests, but that production was never likely to be sustained after it came on only three total targets. When the Raiders' lone goal-line opportunity arising early in the fourth quarter, the team declined to look Smith's way and instead handed the ball off to Jalen Richard, who jaunted three yards into the end zone to extend the Oakland lead to 16 points. Expect Smith to function mostly as a blocker in Oakland's season finale against the Chiefs this weekend.
