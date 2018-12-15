Raiders' Lee Smith: Shakes injury tag
Smith (back) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game versus the Bengals, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.
Smith was a limited participant in the final two practices this week but the issues won't affect his game status. The eighth-year pro works mainly in a run-blocking role as Jared Cook takes over as the pass catcher.
