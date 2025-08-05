Fotu (foot) did not practice Tuesday, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports.

Fotu appeared to have a boot on his right foot and was unable to practice Tuesday. The 26-year-old played just two games for the Jets last season missing time with both a knee and a hamstring injury. With the Raiders trading for defensive tackle Thomas Booker on Monday, it appears the team is looking for extra depth at the position, as Fotu was in contention for a starting nose tackle job entering 2025.