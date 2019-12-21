Play

The Raiders promoted Cotton to the 53-man roster Saturday.

With Richie Incognito (ankle) ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Cotton will be brought up for reserve. Denzelle Good is expected to start in Incognito's place, however.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends