Raiders' Lester Cotton: Lands on injured reserve
RotoWire Staff
Cotton (calf) was placed on the reserve/injured list Saturday.
Cotton has primarily been a special teams contributor this season. He'll be forced to miss at least four games, meaning he won't be able to suit up until Week 17 at the earliest.
