Raiders' Lonnie Johnson : Activated off reserve list
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson (leg) has been activated off the Raiders' reserve list and is expected to play Thursday versus Denver.
Johnson is set to make his season debut for the Raiders after missing the first half of the season with a leg injury suffered in training camp. The 30-year-old figures to be in the mix of a safety group which includes Jeremy Chinn, Tristin McCollum and Isaiah Pola-Mao.
