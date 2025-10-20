Head coach Pete Carroll relayed Monday that the Raiders are hoping to activate Johnson (leg) from injured reserve following the Week 8 bye, Anthony Galaviz of The Fresno Bee reports.

Johnson opened the season on injured reserve after breaking his fibula during training camp in early August. The next step in his progression is to return to practice, so the Raiders could designate his 21-day window to return from IR during Week 9 prep. When Johnson returns, he projects to serve mostly on special teams while also providing rotational depth at safety.