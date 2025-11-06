default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Johnson (leg) is listed as questionable ahead of Thursday's game against the Broncos, Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com reports.

Johnson has been on injured reserve all season after suffering a serious leg injury in training camp. Per McFadden, coach Pete Carroll said he expects Johnson to suit up Thursday, though he'll need to be officially activated from injured reserve first.

More News