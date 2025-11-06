Raiders' Lonnie Johnson : Looking likely for season debut
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson (leg) is listed as questionable ahead of Thursday's game against the Broncos, Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com reports.
Johnson has been on injured reserve all season after suffering a serious leg injury in training camp. Per McFadden, coach Pete Carroll said he expects Johnson to suit up Thursday, though he'll need to be officially activated from injured reserve first.
