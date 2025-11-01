Raiders' Lonnie Johnson : Not ready for season debut
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson (leg) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Jaguars.
Johnson broke his fibula in early August and was hoping to return for Sunday's game against Jacksonville. While he's not quite ready, he did manage a full practice Friday, suggesting he's not far from his season debut.
