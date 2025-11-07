Raiders' Lonnie Johnson : Set for season debut
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson (leg) is active for Thursday's game against the Broncos.
Johnson has been on injured reserve all season but was activated before Thursday's game. He'll be set for his season debut and will likely contribute primarily on special teams.
