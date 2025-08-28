Raiders' Lonnie Johnson : Starting season on IR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Raiders placed Johnson (leg) on injured reserve Tuesday.
Johnson broke his fibula during training camp practice in early August, an injury that could keep him on the IR well past the four-game minimum. His absence won't hurt the Raiders' defense too much, as he was expected to serve primarily on special teams.
More News
-
Raiders' Lonnie Johnson : Suffers serious leg injury•
-
Raiders' Lonnie Johnson : Finds new home in Las Vegas•
-
Panthers' Lonnie Johnson : Won't play Sunday•
-
Panthers' Lonnie Johnson : Questionable to return Sunday•
-
Panthers' Lonnie Johnson : Full go Wednesday•
-
Panthers' Lonnie Johnson : Inactive for Week 4•