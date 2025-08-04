Raiders' Lonnie Johnson : Suffers serious leg injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson suffered a broken fibula during practice Saturday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Johnson has an initial diagnosis, but he is set to undergo further imaging to determine if there is any additional damage, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports. If there is no additional damage, Johnson could return late in the season. Either way, he faces a lengthy absence.
