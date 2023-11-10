Masterson (concussion) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Jets, Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Masterson was able to log a full week of practice after missing Las Vegas' Week 9 win over the Giants with a concussion. The 25-year-old linebacker has appeared in eight games for the Raiders this season, recording 14 total tackles, one forced fumble and one pass deflection.