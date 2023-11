Masterson (concussion) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against Giants, Rachel Gossen of the Raiders' official site reports.

Masterson, who exited the Raiders' Week 8 loss to the Lions with a concussion, was unable to practice all week, so it's no surprise that he's been ruled out ahead of Sunday's contest. The second-year linebacker has appeared in all eight of Las Vegas' games this year, recording 14 total tackles.