Masterson made nine tackles (four solo) on defense in Sunday's Week 15 win over New England.

Masterson was on the field for over 50 percent of the Raiders' defensive snaps for the second straight week, marking the first time that has happened in back-to-back contests this season. He finished with a season-high nine defensive stops and added two more on special teams. Masterson's increased opportunities have coincided with Jayon Brown (hand) missing Las Vegas' past two contests and going on IR on Dec. 13.