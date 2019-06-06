Raiders' Luke Willson: Impressing as pass catcher
Willson has impressed as a receiver in spring workouts, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.
With Jared Cook now in New Orleans, the Raiders have a void to fill at tight end. While Darren Waller has received the majority of offseason hype among Oakland tight ends, Willson can't be forgotten about in advance of the 2019 season. After all, Willson may have a higher chance of being an every-down player given his advanced blocking skills. Those chances will only rise if Willson continues to establish himself as a worthwhile option in the passing game.
