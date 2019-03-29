Willson (concussion) signed a one-year contract with the Raiders on Friday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.

Since Jared Cook signed a contract with the Saints, Willson is being brought in to reinforce the team's tight-end corps. Willson was serviceable with the Seahawks, posting 11 touchdowns over five seasons, but he recorded just 13 catches for 87 yards and zero scores while with the Lions in 2018. He'll battle veteran Lee Smith for the No. 1 role in Oakland, but fantasy owners shouldn't be picking up Willson anytime soon.

