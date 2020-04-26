Raiders' Lynn Bowden: Beginning career at running back
Raiders general manager Mike Mayock said Friday that Bowden will be developed as a running back to begin his career, though the versatile 22-year-old could eventually pick up reps at other positions, Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
After working almost exclusively at receiver during his first two seasons at Kentucky, Bowden took on a more diversified role for the Wildcats as a junior in 2019, seeing action at running back and quarterback in addition to wideout. His speed and shiftiness was most evident as a runner, with the 5-foot-10, 204-pound Bowden taking 185 carries for 1,468 yards and 13 touchdowns (7.9 yards per tote). The Raiders' decision to invest a third-round pick into Bowden suggests the organization envisions him making an impact at the next level, wherever he lines up in the formation. Josh Jacobs remains entrenched as Oakland's lead option on the ground, but it wouldn't be surprising if Bowden usurps Jalen Richard as the top change-of-pace option out of the backfield.
