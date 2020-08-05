Offensive coordinator Greg Olson believes Bowden could take some snaps as a quarterback, Raiders.com reports.

The Raiders view their third-round pick as a running back first and foremost, but it isn't clear he'll be able to earn a Week 1 backfield role in an offense that already has Josh Jacobs and Jalen Richard slated for carries/targets. Wildcat packages would be one way to get the ball in Bowden's hands, perhaps mimicking what he did last season as an option QB for the Kentucky Wildcats. Bowden completed only 35 of 74 passes (47.3 percent) for 5.4 YPA and three touchdowns, but his 185-1,468-13 rushing line helped the team win six of its final eight games. He also caught 30 passes for 348 yards and a TD, with all of his receiving production occurring in the first five games of the season before he moved under center full time. Bowden could eventually move to wide receiver if things don't work out in the backfield, and he also figures to get a look on kick/punt returns.