Raiders' Lynn Bowden: Joining Vegas
The Raiders selected Bowden in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 80th overall.
Bowden is one of the most interesting players in the draft. A receiver by trade, Bowden was called upon to play quarterback at Kentucky in 2019 after starter Terry Wilson went down with a season-ending injury in September. Kentucky leaned on Bowden's athleticism, running him 185 times for 1,468 yards and 13 touchdowns for the Wildcats. He profiles as a receiver at the next level, but that rushing production gives an idea of what he can do with the ball in his hands. There could be some re-acclimation to receiver that prevents him from being an instant impact player for the Raiders. But Bowden is a versatile piece that can be used in a variety of ways until he finds his footing at receiver.
